Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

ASB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.13.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ASB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 294,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,529 shares of company stock valued at $564,115 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.