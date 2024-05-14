Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) PT Lowered to $350.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $302.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $349.33.

Corpay stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.90. The company had a trading volume of 469,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Corpay has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $319.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

