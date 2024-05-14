Nvwm LLC Sells 251 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.37. 2,639,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,453. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $346,962.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $346,962.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,662 shares of company stock worth $1,715,331. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

