Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$226.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$228.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$209.10. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$174.74 and a 12 month high of C$234.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.78 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.9640862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$193.10.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

