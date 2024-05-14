Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 14th, 2024

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$226.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$228.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$209.10. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$174.74 and a 12 month high of C$234.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.78 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.9640862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$193.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.