Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $845,324,000 after acquiring an additional 365,449 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 232,821 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,838,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,612. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $104.40. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

