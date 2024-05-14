Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $2.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.16.

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. 810,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,731. The stock has a market cap of $749.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.06.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $480.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3,466.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 126,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 122,674 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

