Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BOH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.59. 90,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.79. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

