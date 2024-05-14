Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes $559,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

IBM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,593. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

