Nvwm LLC Sells 70 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.60. 3,428,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,307,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

