C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.38. 846,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,181. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.98. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

