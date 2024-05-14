Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Get Celestica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Celestica Trading Up 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of Celestica

NYSE CLS traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $48.02. 1,170,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,950. Celestica has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth $1,422,000. Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth $2,452,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 82.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 374,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 169,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.