Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $43.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.61. 15,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,658. The company has a market cap of $877.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.08. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 136.42%.

In related news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,181.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Todd Pearson bought 2,300 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $83,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at $226,570.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,181.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $425,730 in the last quarter. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

