iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Stake Lifted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 593.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 286,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,244,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IYM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.04. 6,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,329. The company has a market capitalization of $671.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $149.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.63.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

