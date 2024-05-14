Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Mizuho

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.24. 588,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

