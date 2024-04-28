Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Total Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 94.5% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $168.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.61. The company has a market cap of $536.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

