Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Newmont Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in Newmont by 23.7% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 8,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Newmont by 5,552.7% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 281,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 276,971 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Newmont by 11.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,487,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after buying an additional 149,495 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 172.2% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. Newmont has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.