Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.35.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
NEM opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. Newmont has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $47.45.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
