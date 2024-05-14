Brokerages Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) PT at $11.50

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. Analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

