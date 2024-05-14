Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $90.24 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.28.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onsemi

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Onsemi Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.