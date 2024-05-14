Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 622,253 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,888,000 after buying an additional 534,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 779,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,438,000 after buying an additional 409,598 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after acquiring an additional 350,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

