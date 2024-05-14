Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLO stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.18.

Insider Activity

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 350,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,731,198.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,505,229.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Stories

