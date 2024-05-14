Short Interest in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Drops By 34.9%

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the April 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PCM Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in PCM Fund during the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in PCM Fund by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 152,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PCM Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 55,772 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

PCM opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

PCM Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

