Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Installed Building Products from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.30.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $228.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.37. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $263.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,619 shares of company stock worth $1,606,732. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 122,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,733,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 32.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 388.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

