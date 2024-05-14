Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) PT at $21.69

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 24.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 356.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

