Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.07 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $31.41 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $7.46 or 0.00011703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008655 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,676.61 or 0.99863450 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013663 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012521 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00107723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,729,641 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,718,810.90959898 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.49985048 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 444 active market(s) with $33,168,002.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

