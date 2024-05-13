Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $458.21 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,794,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,938 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $458,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after buying an additional 103,494 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,413 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

