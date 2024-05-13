One Capital Management LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,635 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 77,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BOTZ traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $31.38. 293,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

