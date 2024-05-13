HC Wainwright Trims Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Target Price to $80.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 312,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,794. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 0.24.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $35,575,754.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,479,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,353,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $35,575,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,479,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,353,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $633,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,559 shares of company stock worth $42,965,930. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Arcellx by 183.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcellx by 98.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Arcellx by 26.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Arcellx by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

