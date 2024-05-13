One Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,993 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned about 3.28% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $48,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYLS stock remained flat at $40.56 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 76,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,905. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

