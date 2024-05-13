One Capital Management LLC Buys 11,936 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,077,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.78. 1,314,099 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

