OpenBlox (OBX) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $179,869.91 and $6,699.72 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

