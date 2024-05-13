Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT Lowered to $30.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of PGNY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. 1,390,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,943. Progyny has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $420,027.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,476.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,414.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $420,027.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,476.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 352,414.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 19.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,074,000 after acquiring an additional 438,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,437,000 after buying an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

