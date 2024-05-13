Barclays Lowers EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $200.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.25.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.14. 1,300,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.64. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $180.28 and a one year high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 238.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,872,000 after acquiring an additional 39,531 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 512,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,516,000 after purchasing an additional 94,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 26.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

