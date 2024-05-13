Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,055,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,491 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 2.00% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $125,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.