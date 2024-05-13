Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $197.83 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,590 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.8% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 1.53% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $197,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.63. 275,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,538. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

