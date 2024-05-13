Barclays Cuts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $200.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $213.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s current price.

PODD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,729. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.35. Insulet has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $331.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Insulet by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1,470.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 63,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,328,000 after buying an additional 169,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 113.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

