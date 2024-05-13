Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $870.01 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,366,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.84% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $870,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750,616 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

