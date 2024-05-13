Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $363.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,662 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 2.70% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $363,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $123.51. 318,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,769. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

