Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $97.68 Million Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 5.64% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $97,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.89. 23,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,765. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $44.82 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.