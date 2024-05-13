Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,900,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $213,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,732 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.46. 3,514,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,695,107. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.85.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

