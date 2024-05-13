American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at UBS Group

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $124.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

American Water Works stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.65. 501,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $151.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 14.4% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 35.9% during the third quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in American Water Works by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 53,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

