Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,441,000 after acquiring an additional 723,106 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,636,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,505 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,772,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,561,000 after acquiring an additional 410,884 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,933,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,166,000 after acquiring an additional 146,980 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,771,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 160,220 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

