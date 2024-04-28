Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $127.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,193,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 2.4% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $127,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 549.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,201,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 959,378 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.69. 964,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,145. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

