iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Dohj LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Dohj LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,249 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 6.7% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $22,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,354,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,457 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.12. 3,049,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,670. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

