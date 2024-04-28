Short Interest in Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Rises By 200.0%

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Roots Stock Performance

Shares of Roots stock remained flat at $2.02 during trading on Friday. Roots has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

