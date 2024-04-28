Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Expands By 118.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 712,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after buying an additional 64,196 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 251,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 25,389 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $24.40. 22,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,988. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

