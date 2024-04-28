Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,060 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILF. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. 587,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading

