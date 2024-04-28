Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KRE opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

