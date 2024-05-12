Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $41,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,019,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,196,000 after buying an additional 45,572 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $343.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,833. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.25. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $252.08 and a 12-month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.