The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.79. 15,884,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,399,403. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

