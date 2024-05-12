Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Boosted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Zoetis by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.04. 2,010,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,720. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.